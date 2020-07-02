634 Nagle Street

Amenities

ONE OF A KIND in EADO, East End Revitalized Location. A great opportunity to lease a 3 bedroom/3.5 bath that is walking distance to many restaurants, and Dynamo stadium. The home is steps from the Light Rail and the bike path. This beautiful and spacious home features 3 stories, gleaming hardwoods, carpet in the bedrooms, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Granite and Travertine finishes throughout. Take advantage of this great location with easy access to all that Houston has to offer.