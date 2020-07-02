All apartments in Houston
634 Nagle Street
634 Nagle Street

634 Nagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

634 Nagle Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ONE OF A KIND in EADO, East End Revitalized Location. A great opportunity to lease a 3 bedroom/3.5 bath that is walking distance to many restaurants, and Dynamo stadium. The home is steps from the Light Rail and the bike path. This beautiful and spacious home features 3 stories, gleaming hardwoods, carpet in the bedrooms, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Granite and Travertine finishes throughout. Take advantage of this great location with easy access to all that Houston has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Nagle Street have any available units?
634 Nagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 Nagle Street have?
Some of 634 Nagle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Nagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
634 Nagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Nagle Street pet-friendly?
No, 634 Nagle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 634 Nagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 634 Nagle Street offers parking.
Does 634 Nagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Nagle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Nagle Street have a pool?
No, 634 Nagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 634 Nagle Street have accessible units?
No, 634 Nagle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Nagle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 Nagle Street has units with dishwashers.

