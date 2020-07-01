All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
6339 Del Monte Drive
6339 Del Monte Drive

6339 Del Monte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6339 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
Absolutely adorable! Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2/5 baths Townhouse located in Cul-de-sac, minutes to Galleria Office niche between the bedrooms, with Granite counter-tops in kitchen and in all 3 bathrooms which nicely updated. tile flooring throughout first floor. Beautiful wood floor staircase & bedrooms* Large open dining and den area, lots of natural light with a wall of glass doors that overlook the lovely private patio. Balcony off front bedroom with large walk in closet. Master with beautiful view and 2 walk in closet. Beautiful park and huge swimming pool, Club house and gym just steps from your front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6339 Del Monte Drive have any available units?
6339 Del Monte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6339 Del Monte Drive have?
Some of 6339 Del Monte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6339 Del Monte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6339 Del Monte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6339 Del Monte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6339 Del Monte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6339 Del Monte Drive offer parking?
No, 6339 Del Monte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6339 Del Monte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6339 Del Monte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6339 Del Monte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6339 Del Monte Drive has a pool.
Does 6339 Del Monte Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6339 Del Monte Drive has accessible units.
Does 6339 Del Monte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6339 Del Monte Drive has units with dishwashers.

