6339 Del Monte Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym pool

Absolutely adorable! Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2/5 baths Townhouse located in Cul-de-sac, minutes to Galleria Office niche between the bedrooms, with Granite counter-tops in kitchen and in all 3 bathrooms which nicely updated. tile flooring throughout first floor. Beautiful wood floor staircase & bedrooms* Large open dining and den area, lots of natural light with a wall of glass doors that overlook the lovely private patio. Balcony off front bedroom with large walk in closet. Master with beautiful view and 2 walk in closet. Beautiful park and huge swimming pool, Club house and gym just steps from your front door.