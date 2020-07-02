6315 E Mystic Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator game room parking garage

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom home situated in the gated Herman Lake community. This fabulous property is conveniently located just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Museum District and Hermann Park. The foyer welcomes you with a stunning leaded glass front door, elevator and spiral staircase with cast iron spindles. Attractive travertine flooring, arched walkways, 12' ceilings, double crown molding, surround sound, plantation shutters and recessed lighting throughout. Impressive floor plan includes formal dining room and 3rd floor game room with full bar, full bath and walk in closet. Spacious living room features large windows that allow in plenty of natural light and a cozy gas log fireplace. Island kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances and custom tile backsplash. Relaxing master suite boasts trey ceilings, private balcony, dual vanities, Jacuzzi tub, custom closets and frameless tile shower. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional home today!