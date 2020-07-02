All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:04 AM

6315 E Mystic Meadow

6315 E Mystic Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

6315 E Mystic Meadow, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom home situated in the gated Herman Lake community. This fabulous property is conveniently located just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Museum District and Hermann Park. The foyer welcomes you with a stunning leaded glass front door, elevator and spiral staircase with cast iron spindles. Attractive travertine flooring, arched walkways, 12' ceilings, double crown molding, surround sound, plantation shutters and recessed lighting throughout. Impressive floor plan includes formal dining room and 3rd floor game room with full bar, full bath and walk in closet. Spacious living room features large windows that allow in plenty of natural light and a cozy gas log fireplace. Island kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances and custom tile backsplash. Relaxing master suite boasts trey ceilings, private balcony, dual vanities, Jacuzzi tub, custom closets and frameless tile shower. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 E Mystic Meadow have any available units?
6315 E Mystic Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 E Mystic Meadow have?
Some of 6315 E Mystic Meadow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 E Mystic Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
6315 E Mystic Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 E Mystic Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 6315 E Mystic Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6315 E Mystic Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 6315 E Mystic Meadow offers parking.
Does 6315 E Mystic Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 E Mystic Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 E Mystic Meadow have a pool?
No, 6315 E Mystic Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 6315 E Mystic Meadow have accessible units?
Yes, 6315 E Mystic Meadow has accessible units.
Does 6315 E Mystic Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6315 E Mystic Meadow has units with dishwashers.

