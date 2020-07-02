All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6314 Grand Blvd

6314 Grand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6314 Grand Boulevard, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom contemporary home by InTown Homes in the heart of the Medical Center. Features include high ceilings throughout, hardwood floors in common areas, open plan design, island kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, balcony on second floor and much more! Every bedroom has private en-suite bathroom. Beautiful high-end interior finishes throughout. Master with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Includes washer and dryer on third floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Grand Blvd have any available units?
6314 Grand Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 Grand Blvd have?
Some of 6314 Grand Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 Grand Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Grand Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Grand Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6314 Grand Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6314 Grand Blvd offer parking?
No, 6314 Grand Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6314 Grand Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6314 Grand Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Grand Blvd have a pool?
No, 6314 Grand Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Grand Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6314 Grand Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Grand Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 Grand Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

