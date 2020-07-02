6314 Grand Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom contemporary home by InTown Homes in the heart of the Medical Center. Features include high ceilings throughout, hardwood floors in common areas, open plan design, island kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops, balcony on second floor and much more! Every bedroom has private en-suite bathroom. Beautiful high-end interior finishes throughout. Master with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Includes washer and dryer on third floor.