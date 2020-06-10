All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

6240 Antoine Dr

6240 Antoine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6240 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77091
Greater Inwood

Amenities

dogs allowed
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
Easy access to I-10 & 610 - Property Id: 205299

We offer many different floorplans and style of apartment living, Imagine your new home with features new interiors, decorative fireplace setting, brick accent wall, built-in bookshelves and huge closets. Each apartment offers a view of two beautifully landscaped courtyards or two sparkling pools,

for a personal tour please call 713-459 0082
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205299
Property Id 205299

(RLNE5784767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6240 Antoine Dr have any available units?
6240 Antoine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6240 Antoine Dr have?
Some of 6240 Antoine Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6240 Antoine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6240 Antoine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6240 Antoine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6240 Antoine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6240 Antoine Dr offer parking?
No, 6240 Antoine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6240 Antoine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6240 Antoine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6240 Antoine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6240 Antoine Dr has a pool.
Does 6240 Antoine Dr have accessible units?
No, 6240 Antoine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6240 Antoine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6240 Antoine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

