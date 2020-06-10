6240 Antoine Dr

Amenities

dogs allowed pool fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

Easy access to I-10 & 610 - Property Id: 205299



We offer many different floorplans and style of apartment living, Imagine your new home with features new interiors, decorative fireplace setting, brick accent wall, built-in bookshelves and huge closets. Each apartment offers a view of two beautifully landscaped courtyards or two sparkling pools,



for a personal tour please call 713-459 0082

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205299

Property Id 205299



(RLNE5784767)