6154 Del Monte Drive

Beautiful San Felipe hideaway! Wonderful one-story ranch-style four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home in Briargrove on a gorgeous sizable lot with mature trees. This fantastic rental property features elegant formals and a large family room, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, three extra bedrooms convertible to study or game/entertainment room, and big island kitchen with breakfast room, granite countertops, and plenty of storage. You will love the outdoor living areas and yard space perfect for sunday bbq's and entertaining guests. Zoned to highly rated Briargrove Elementary School and Tanglewood Middle School. Exciting location near Tanglewood and the Galleria! Great opportunity to be in the heart of this vibrant area! Just WOW!