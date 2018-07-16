All apartments in Houston
6154 Del Monte Drive

6154 Del Monte Drive
Location

6154 Del Monte Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful San Felipe hideaway! Wonderful one-story ranch-style four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home in Briargrove on a gorgeous sizable lot with mature trees. This fantastic rental property features elegant formals and a large family room, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, three extra bedrooms convertible to study or game/entertainment room, and big island kitchen with breakfast room, granite countertops, and plenty of storage. You will love the outdoor living areas and yard space perfect for sunday bbq's and entertaining guests. Zoned to highly rated Briargrove Elementary School and Tanglewood Middle School. Exciting location near Tanglewood and the Galleria! Great opportunity to be in the heart of this vibrant area! Just WOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6154 Del Monte Drive have any available units?
6154 Del Monte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6154 Del Monte Drive have?
Some of 6154 Del Monte Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6154 Del Monte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6154 Del Monte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 Del Monte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6154 Del Monte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6154 Del Monte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6154 Del Monte Drive offers parking.
Does 6154 Del Monte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6154 Del Monte Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 Del Monte Drive have a pool?
No, 6154 Del Monte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6154 Del Monte Drive have accessible units?
No, 6154 Del Monte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 Del Monte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6154 Del Monte Drive has units with dishwashers.

