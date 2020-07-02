6142 Grand Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e249c04096 ---- Immaculate home, ready September 5th! Home features natural lighting, spacious family and dining area. Gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining, boasting loads of cabinet and counter space. Third floor master suite with additional space for home office. 2nd bedroom on 1st floor. Great split floor plan, close to Medical Center, Museum District, Downtown and Stadiums. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA