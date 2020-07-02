All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:49 PM

6142 Grand Boulevard

6142 Grand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6142 Grand Boulevard, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e249c04096 ---- Immaculate home, ready September 5th! Home features natural lighting, spacious family and dining area. Gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining, boasting loads of cabinet and counter space. Third floor master suite with additional space for home office. 2nd bedroom on 1st floor. Great split floor plan, close to Medical Center, Museum District, Downtown and Stadiums. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6142 Grand Boulevard have any available units?
6142 Grand Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6142 Grand Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6142 Grand Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6142 Grand Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6142 Grand Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6142 Grand Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6142 Grand Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6142 Grand Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6142 Grand Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6142 Grand Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6142 Grand Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6142 Grand Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6142 Grand Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6142 Grand Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6142 Grand Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6142 Grand Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6142 Grand Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
