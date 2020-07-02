All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:35 AM

614 Shepherd Drive

614 Shepherd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

614 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

  Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.

________________________________ It's been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it's ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it's not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you're having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds. 

  Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you've decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you're downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it's a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it's still pretty swanky. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities+

  Studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom apartments 

Loft penthouses available

10-foot ceilings 

Wood plank style or concrete flooring 

Stainless appliances 

In-home front-loading washer & dryer 

USB ports 

City views 

Walk-in closets

Separate dining area

Soaking tubs

Pantries

Private balconies

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Online Payments Available    

Close to downtown, The Galleria, Buffalo Bayou Hike and Bike Trail and the expansive Memorial Park 

Club-Quality fitness studio featuring Peloton bikes, Woodway Treadmills and Virtual Trainers 

Resort-style outdoor swimming pool  

Rooftop sky lounge overlooking downtown  

Open air lounge with pool table, ping pong, shuffleboard and more 

Arcade room featuring all of your classic favorites 

Modera bikes  

Pet spa 

Cyber cafe 

Self-serve package pickup lockers with refrigerated option for perishable packages 

Controlled access bike storage with repair stand and tools 

Conference Room 

Controlled access garage parking 

Outdoor BBQ area 

Reserved parking 

Bicycle storage 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Shepherd Drive have any available units?
614 Shepherd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 Shepherd Drive have?
Some of 614 Shepherd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Shepherd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
614 Shepherd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Shepherd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Shepherd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 614 Shepherd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 614 Shepherd Drive offers parking.
Does 614 Shepherd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 Shepherd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Shepherd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 614 Shepherd Drive has a pool.
Does 614 Shepherd Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 614 Shepherd Drive has accessible units.
Does 614 Shepherd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Shepherd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

