614 Shepherd Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room carport clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool pool table shuffle board e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage

Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?



Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.



________________________________ It's been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it's ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it's not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you're having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds.



Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you've decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you're downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it's a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it's still pretty swanky.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities+



Studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom apartments



Loft penthouses available



10-foot ceilings



Wood plank style or concrete flooring



Stainless appliances



In-home front-loading washer & dryer



USB ports



City views



Walk-in closets



Separate dining area



Soaking tubs



Pantries



Private balconies



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Online Payments Available



Close to downtown, The Galleria, Buffalo Bayou Hike and Bike Trail and the expansive Memorial Park



Club-Quality fitness studio featuring Peloton bikes, Woodway Treadmills and Virtual Trainers



Resort-style outdoor swimming pool



Rooftop sky lounge overlooking downtown



Open air lounge with pool table, ping pong, shuffleboard and more



Arcade room featuring all of your classic favorites



Modera bikes



Pet spa



Cyber cafe



Self-serve package pickup lockers with refrigerated option for perishable packages



Controlled access bike storage with repair stand and tools



Conference Room



Controlled access garage parking



Outdoor BBQ area



Reserved parking



Bicycle storage



