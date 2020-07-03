Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6134 Westover St
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6134 Westover St
6134 Westover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6134 Westover Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Set an appointment today to view this beautiful 4 bedroom home in a very convenient Houston location. This home has many upgrades and is set on a large lot. This will rent fast, so call us TODAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6134 Westover St have any available units?
6134 Westover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6134 Westover St have?
Some of 6134 Westover St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6134 Westover St currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Westover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Westover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6134 Westover St is pet friendly.
Does 6134 Westover St offer parking?
Yes, 6134 Westover St offers parking.
Does 6134 Westover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6134 Westover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Westover St have a pool?
No, 6134 Westover St does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Westover St have accessible units?
No, 6134 Westover St does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Westover St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6134 Westover St has units with dishwashers.
