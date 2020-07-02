All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

613 W 16th St.

613 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

613 West 16th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Bungalow in the Heights! - Come see this charming bungalow in The Heights! Oversized two car garage and huge backyard! This home features hardwoods throughout, high ceilings, beautiful built-ins and much more! Kitchen is large and open featuring stainless appliances, white tile backsplash, and butcher block counters. Kitchen also overlooks the large deck, great for entertaining. The bathroom has original tile, claw foot tub and beadboard. Large lot! Leasing now! Fridge Included!

Renters insurance required.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4438712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 W 16th St. have any available units?
613 W 16th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 W 16th St. have?
Some of 613 W 16th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 W 16th St. currently offering any rent specials?
613 W 16th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 W 16th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 W 16th St. is pet friendly.
Does 613 W 16th St. offer parking?
Yes, 613 W 16th St. offers parking.
Does 613 W 16th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 W 16th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 W 16th St. have a pool?
No, 613 W 16th St. does not have a pool.
Does 613 W 16th St. have accessible units?
No, 613 W 16th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 613 W 16th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 W 16th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

