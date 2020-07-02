6123 Maxie

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Offered by Precision Realty & Management - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Home is conveniently located off of Washington Avenue, minutes from I-10! 3 Story Home Features 3 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths and One Half Bath! First Full Bedroom with Bathroom on First Floor - 2 Other Bedrooms on 3rd Floor! All bedrooms are carpeted. Living Area and Kitchen on 2nd Floor. Utility Room located on First Floor. Black Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Included!! Garage is a 2 Car Garage with Auto Garage Door Opener! MUST SEE!!



(RLNE2373825)