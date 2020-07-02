All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6123 Maxie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6123 Maxie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6123 Maxie

6123 Maxie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6123 Maxie Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Offered by Precision Realty & Management - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Home is conveniently located off of Washington Avenue, minutes from I-10! 3 Story Home Features 3 Bedrooms with 3 Full Baths and One Half Bath! First Full Bedroom with Bathroom on First Floor - 2 Other Bedrooms on 3rd Floor! All bedrooms are carpeted. Living Area and Kitchen on 2nd Floor. Utility Room located on First Floor. Black Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Included!! Garage is a 2 Car Garage with Auto Garage Door Opener! MUST SEE!!

(RLNE2373825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6123 Maxie have any available units?
6123 Maxie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6123 Maxie have?
Some of 6123 Maxie's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6123 Maxie currently offering any rent specials?
6123 Maxie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6123 Maxie pet-friendly?
No, 6123 Maxie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6123 Maxie offer parking?
Yes, 6123 Maxie offers parking.
Does 6123 Maxie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6123 Maxie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6123 Maxie have a pool?
No, 6123 Maxie does not have a pool.
Does 6123 Maxie have accessible units?
No, 6123 Maxie does not have accessible units.
Does 6123 Maxie have units with dishwashers?
No, 6123 Maxie does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Bankside Village
6425 Bankside Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston