6110 Shadow Crest Street

Make an appointment to see this beautiful home in the Robindell subdivision. Close proximity to 610 and Meyerland, shopping and restaurants. This home offers a large living room with built in cabinets, a door that offers direct access to the garage, and a door to outside patio. On other side of kitchen there is a Den and extra room that can be used as a dining room or office space. Kitchen Has new dishwasher, lots of cabinet space for storage. Bedrooms are all spacious. Backyard has lots of tress for shade as well as a unique patio for enjoying your cup of coffee in the morning. Don't this this home pass you by!