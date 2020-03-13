All apartments in Houston
Location

6110 Shadow Crest Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make an appointment to see this beautiful home in the Robindell subdivision. Close proximity to 610 and Meyerland, shopping and restaurants. This home offers a large living room with built in cabinets, a door that offers direct access to the garage, and a door to outside patio. On other side of kitchen there is a Den and extra room that can be used as a dining room or office space. Kitchen Has new dishwasher, lots of cabinet space for storage. Bedrooms are all spacious. Backyard has lots of tress for shade as well as a unique patio for enjoying your cup of coffee in the morning. Don't this this home pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 Shadow Crest Street have any available units?
6110 Shadow Crest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6110 Shadow Crest Street have?
Some of 6110 Shadow Crest Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 Shadow Crest Street currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Shadow Crest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Shadow Crest Street pet-friendly?
No, 6110 Shadow Crest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6110 Shadow Crest Street offer parking?
Yes, 6110 Shadow Crest Street offers parking.
Does 6110 Shadow Crest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 Shadow Crest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Shadow Crest Street have a pool?
No, 6110 Shadow Crest Street does not have a pool.
Does 6110 Shadow Crest Street have accessible units?
No, 6110 Shadow Crest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Shadow Crest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6110 Shadow Crest Street has units with dishwashers.

