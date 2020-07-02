All apartments in Houston
611 Leverkuhn Street
611 Leverkuhn Street

611 Leverkuhn Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 Leverkuhn Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Option to be Furnished. Come see this amazing house on Washington Ave, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The Master Suite is large with 2 Walk-In Closets, trayed ceiling, wood floors in Master bedroom and title floors in the Master Bathroom, Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower, and private water closet. This house boasts natural light, gas fireplace, shelved built-ins, large living/dining area with open concept to the kitchen. Also Patio on 1st Floor and 2nd Floor. The house is centrally located in Houston with access to major roads: I-10, I-45, Memorial Dr, Washington Ave, and a variety of others as well. This house is close to great nightlife on Washington Ave and amazing outdoor spaces like Memorial Park or Buffalo Bayou. Another bonus is with this house you are close to Target, H-E-B, and other department stores. This location offers great restaurant choices like: Truth BBQ, Zoes Kitchen, El Tiempo Cantina, Velvet Taco, and many other great dinning or bar experiences. See 3D virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Leverkuhn Street have any available units?
611 Leverkuhn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Leverkuhn Street have?
Some of 611 Leverkuhn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Leverkuhn Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 Leverkuhn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Leverkuhn Street pet-friendly?
No, 611 Leverkuhn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 611 Leverkuhn Street offer parking?
Yes, 611 Leverkuhn Street offers parking.
Does 611 Leverkuhn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Leverkuhn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Leverkuhn Street have a pool?
Yes, 611 Leverkuhn Street has a pool.
Does 611 Leverkuhn Street have accessible units?
Yes, 611 Leverkuhn Street has accessible units.
Does 611 Leverkuhn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Leverkuhn Street has units with dishwashers.

