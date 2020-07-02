611 Leverkuhn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool bbq/grill

Option to be Furnished. Come see this amazing house on Washington Ave, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The Master Suite is large with 2 Walk-In Closets, trayed ceiling, wood floors in Master bedroom and title floors in the Master Bathroom, Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower, and private water closet. This house boasts natural light, gas fireplace, shelved built-ins, large living/dining area with open concept to the kitchen. Also Patio on 1st Floor and 2nd Floor. The house is centrally located in Houston with access to major roads: I-10, I-45, Memorial Dr, Washington Ave, and a variety of others as well. This house is close to great nightlife on Washington Ave and amazing outdoor spaces like Memorial Park or Buffalo Bayou. Another bonus is with this house you are close to Target, H-E-B, and other department stores. This location offers great restaurant choices like: Truth BBQ, Zoes Kitchen, El Tiempo Cantina, Velvet Taco, and many other great dinning or bar experiences. See 3D virtual tour.