6109 Stillman Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Rice Military features a chefs kitchen w/gas range with lots of prep space and storage. Open concept living- dining room that opens to a a large balcony great for entertaining. Tile and hardwoods through out. Yard is professionally landscaped with a Pergola-designer lighting and fan to enjoy all year long. Perfect end unit location in a small gated community. Minutes from downtown and less than a mile from memorial Park.