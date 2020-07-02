All apartments in Houston
6109 Stillman Street
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:19 PM

6109 Stillman Street

6109 Stillman St · No Longer Available
Location

6109 Stillman St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Rice Military features a chefs kitchen w/gas range with lots of prep space and storage. Open concept living- dining room that opens to a a large balcony great for entertaining. Tile and hardwoods through out. Yard is professionally landscaped with a Pergola-designer lighting and fan to enjoy all year long. Perfect end unit location in a small gated community. Minutes from downtown and less than a mile from memorial Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Stillman Street have any available units?
6109 Stillman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Stillman Street have?
Some of 6109 Stillman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Stillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Stillman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Stillman Street pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Stillman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6109 Stillman Street offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Stillman Street offers parking.
Does 6109 Stillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6109 Stillman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Stillman Street have a pool?
No, 6109 Stillman Street does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Stillman Street have accessible units?
No, 6109 Stillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Stillman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Stillman Street has units with dishwashers.

