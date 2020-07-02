6109 Stillman Street

6109 Stillman St, Houston, TX 77007 Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Rice Military features a chefs kitchen w/gas range with lots of prep space and storage. Open concept living- dining room that opens to a a large balcony great for entertaining. Tile and hardwoods through out. Yard is professionally landscaped with a Pergola-designer lighting and fan to enjoy all year long. Perfect end unit location in a small gated community. Minutes from downtown and less than a mile from memorial Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
