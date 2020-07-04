All apartments in Houston
6102 Pine Cove Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:50 PM

6102 Pine Cove Drive

6102 Pine Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6102 Pine Cove Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3/2 with a converted half garage into a additional room/study with a 1/2 bathroom (the other half remains as a one car garage with the garage door opener! This beautiful home is located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac St. ALL tile throughout! FRESH PAINT! Covered Patio. Ceiling fans! Double pane in most windows. Beautiful backyard! Refrigerator is included! 15 minutes away from THE GALLERIA! Credit 600+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Pine Cove Drive have any available units?
6102 Pine Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6102 Pine Cove Drive have?
Some of 6102 Pine Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Pine Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Pine Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Pine Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6102 Pine Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6102 Pine Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6102 Pine Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 6102 Pine Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 Pine Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Pine Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 6102 Pine Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6102 Pine Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6102 Pine Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Pine Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6102 Pine Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

