6102 Pine Cove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3/2 with a converted half garage into a additional room/study with a 1/2 bathroom (the other half remains as a one car garage with the garage door opener! This beautiful home is located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac St. ALL tile throughout! FRESH PAINT! Covered Patio. Ceiling fans! Double pane in most windows. Beautiful backyard! Refrigerator is included! 15 minutes away from THE GALLERIA! Credit 600+