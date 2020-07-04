Fantastic 3/2 with a converted half garage into a additional room/study with a 1/2 bathroom (the other half remains as a one car garage with the garage door opener! This beautiful home is located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac St. ALL tile throughout! FRESH PAINT! Covered Patio. Ceiling fans! Double pane in most windows. Beautiful backyard! Refrigerator is included! 15 minutes away from THE GALLERIA! Credit 600+
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6102 Pine Cove Drive have any available units?
6102 Pine Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6102 Pine Cove Drive have?
Some of 6102 Pine Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Pine Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Pine Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.