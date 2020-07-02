All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 610 Edgebrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
610 Edgebrook Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 3:44 PM

610 Edgebrook Drive

610 Edgebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Edgebrook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

610 Edgebrook Drive, Houston, TX 77034
Edgebrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME. Brick and stone elevation and landscaped front yard. Entry with coat closet leads to spacious living area with crown molding, tray ceiling and recessed lighting. Formal dining off the kitchen has crown molding. Island kitchen features granite counters, under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets & trim, crown molding, pendant & recessed lighting. Lovely master suite with large walk-in closet, tray ceilings, spa-like en-suite with granite, seamless glass shower and double sinks. Wood Style tile flooring throughout the home. Spacious back yard with covered patio and large trees. Leaded glass front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Edgebrook Drive have any available units?
610 Edgebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Edgebrook Drive have?
Some of 610 Edgebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Edgebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 Edgebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Edgebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 610 Edgebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 610 Edgebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 610 Edgebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 610 Edgebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Edgebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Edgebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 610 Edgebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 610 Edgebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 Edgebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Edgebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Edgebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Morgan Bay
14403 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St
Houston, TX 77058
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road
Houston, TX 77093
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston