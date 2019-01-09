6042 Rose Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 2013 Croix Custom home with lots of upgrades & in immaculate condition, situated on a large corner lot only 3 blocks from Memorial Park. This 4 bedroom, 4/1 bath with study, game room and a fantastic gourmet island kitchen has beautiful contrasting cabinets, exquisite granite counters, glass tiled back splash, SS high end Thermador appliances, warming drawer & a wonderful refrigerator with freezer drawers. Enjoy the large living room with walls of windows allowing lots of natural light & views of both the side courtyard & the beautiful heated pool. This home has beautiful hardwood floors through out - no carpet & boasts a sunning master suite with large bedroom with extra study area, an elegant huge master bathroom with lots of cupboard space, high ceilings, tiled floors, huge bath & lots of natural light & gorgeous granite. Pool has an extra wooden cover for extra out door entertaining space. Home available part furnished if necessary with addition rent.