Last updated August 17 2019 at 10:46 AM

6042 Rose Street

6042 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

6042 Rose Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 2013 Croix Custom home with lots of upgrades & in immaculate condition, situated on a large corner lot only 3 blocks from Memorial Park. This 4 bedroom, 4/1 bath with study, game room and a fantastic gourmet island kitchen has beautiful contrasting cabinets, exquisite granite counters, glass tiled back splash, SS high end Thermador appliances, warming drawer & a wonderful refrigerator with freezer drawers. Enjoy the large living room with walls of windows allowing lots of natural light & views of both the side courtyard & the beautiful heated pool. This home has beautiful hardwood floors through out - no carpet & boasts a sunning master suite with large bedroom with extra study area, an elegant huge master bathroom with lots of cupboard space, high ceilings, tiled floors, huge bath & lots of natural light & gorgeous granite. Pool has an extra wooden cover for extra out door entertaining space. Home available part furnished if necessary with addition rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6042 Rose Street have any available units?
6042 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6042 Rose Street have?
Some of 6042 Rose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6042 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
6042 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 6042 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6042 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 6042 Rose Street offers parking.
Does 6042 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6042 Rose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 Rose Street have a pool?
Yes, 6042 Rose Street has a pool.
Does 6042 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 6042 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6042 Rose Street has units with dishwashers.

