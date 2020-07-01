6019 Bonn Echo Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator

We have immediate move in availability on a 2/2 900 sqft newly renovated duplex with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath. Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer connections, private backyard and more. We bring you comfort living at its best. Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!

*** CALL US FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL***