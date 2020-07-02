All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

6007 Clarewood

6007 Clarewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Clarewood Drive, Houston, TX 77081
Gulfton

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
OFFERED TO NON-SMOKING TENANTS ONLY.

Clean, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, fully furnished home.

Utilities allowance, Uverse TV (DVR) and wireless internet included.

Huge covered back patio.

Large fenced back yard.

***IMPORTANT: With your inquiry, please provide 1) a short bio on all intended occupants as well as 2) your intended move in date and 3) your anticipated move-out date. Otherwise, your email WILL NOT receive a response due to the large number of requests regarding this furnished home.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 Clarewood have any available units?
6007 Clarewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 Clarewood have?
Some of 6007 Clarewood's amenities include patio / balcony, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 Clarewood currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Clarewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Clarewood pet-friendly?
No, 6007 Clarewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6007 Clarewood offer parking?
No, 6007 Clarewood does not offer parking.
Does 6007 Clarewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 Clarewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Clarewood have a pool?
No, 6007 Clarewood does not have a pool.
Does 6007 Clarewood have accessible units?
No, 6007 Clarewood does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Clarewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 Clarewood does not have units with dishwashers.

