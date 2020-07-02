6007 Clarewood

Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

OFFERED TO NON-SMOKING TENANTS ONLY.



Clean, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, fully furnished home.



Utilities allowance, Uverse TV (DVR) and wireless internet included.



Huge covered back patio.



Large fenced back yard.



***IMPORTANT: With your inquiry, please provide 1) a short bio on all intended occupants as well as 2) your intended move in date and 3) your anticipated move-out date. Otherwise, your email WILL NOT receive a response due to the large number of requests regarding this furnished home.***