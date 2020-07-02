All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 7 2020 at 5:46 PM

5942 Lattimer Drive

5942 Lattimer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5942 Lattimer Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Best value throughout the entire neighborhood! Considered "the most beautiful home in the area." Everything new in this renovation, including raised ceilings and raised elevated floor. Excellent design recreated by Citylife Homes for today's standard in living. Cathedral ceiling in the den invoking a spacious and open ambiance. Great floorplan: The living room opens to the kitchen with an expansive island in between (Dream kitchen) with a walk-in pantry plus study off the dining room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. An abundance of storage with 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Buy with confidence floodwaters have never touched this home at the recently raised elevation ( 2 feet above the 100-year floodplain). See attached documents for more details. Book your private showing for this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5942 Lattimer Drive have any available units?
5942 Lattimer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5942 Lattimer Drive have?
Some of 5942 Lattimer Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5942 Lattimer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5942 Lattimer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 Lattimer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5942 Lattimer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5942 Lattimer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5942 Lattimer Drive offers parking.
Does 5942 Lattimer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5942 Lattimer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 Lattimer Drive have a pool?
No, 5942 Lattimer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5942 Lattimer Drive have accessible units?
No, 5942 Lattimer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 Lattimer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5942 Lattimer Drive has units with dishwashers.

