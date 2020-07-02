5942 Lattimer Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets microwave range

Best value throughout the entire neighborhood! Considered "the most beautiful home in the area." Everything new in this renovation, including raised ceilings and raised elevated floor. Excellent design recreated by Citylife Homes for today's standard in living. Cathedral ceiling in the den invoking a spacious and open ambiance. Great floorplan: The living room opens to the kitchen with an expansive island in between (Dream kitchen) with a walk-in pantry plus study off the dining room that can be used as a 4th bedroom. An abundance of storage with 2 walk-in closets in the master bedroom. Buy with confidence floodwaters have never touched this home at the recently raised elevation ( 2 feet above the 100-year floodplain). See attached documents for more details. Book your private showing for this home today.