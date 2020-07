Amenities

Great new 2 story construction with private fenced rear yard in Cottage Grove! Ready for move in! Open first floor plan with 10 foot ceilings, crown mouldings and hardwood floors. BOSCH kitchen appliances, including FRIDGE! Kitchen, eating area and family room all flow into one another! Great back yard! Second floor also has 10 foot ceilings with master suite and 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room.