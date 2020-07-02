5906 Willowbend Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool

Fall in love with this beautiful home nestled in the desirable community of Westbury. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property features a living room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams, den, and recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. Dream up chef-inspired creations in the kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a double oven, and breakfast bar. Relax in the spacious master suite, where youll find a walk-in closet, double vessel sinks, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the large backyard with a patio and lush greenery. Ideal location for commuters with proximity to I-610, US-90, and the Texas Medical Center. Just 6 miles from NRG Stadium, with just a short drive to popular attractions including the Museum District, Rice Village, and the Houston Zoo. Call today to book your private showing!