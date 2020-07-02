All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5906 Willowbend Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5906 Willowbend Boulevard

5906 Willowbend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Willowbend Boulevard, Houston, TX 77096
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Fall in love with this beautiful home nestled in the desirable community of Westbury. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property features a living room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams, den, and recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. Dream up chef-inspired creations in the kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a double oven, and breakfast bar. Relax in the spacious master suite, where youll find a walk-in closet, double vessel sinks, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the large backyard with a patio and lush greenery. Ideal location for commuters with proximity to I-610, US-90, and the Texas Medical Center. Just 6 miles from NRG Stadium, with just a short drive to popular attractions including the Museum District, Rice Village, and the Houston Zoo. Call today to book your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Willowbend Boulevard have any available units?
5906 Willowbend Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Willowbend Boulevard have?
Some of 5906 Willowbend Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Willowbend Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Willowbend Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Willowbend Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5906 Willowbend Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5906 Willowbend Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5906 Willowbend Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5906 Willowbend Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Willowbend Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Willowbend Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5906 Willowbend Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5906 Willowbend Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 5906 Willowbend Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 5906 Willowbend Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 Willowbend Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

