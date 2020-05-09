All apartments in Houston
5905 Southmont Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:15 PM

5905 Southmont Street

5905 Southmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Southmont Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $165 month concession off the $1,450 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,285!

A charming 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood and tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Southmont Street have any available units?
5905 Southmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5905 Southmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Southmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Southmont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5905 Southmont Street is pet friendly.
Does 5905 Southmont Street offer parking?
No, 5905 Southmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 5905 Southmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Southmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Southmont Street have a pool?
No, 5905 Southmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 5905 Southmont Street have accessible units?
No, 5905 Southmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Southmont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5905 Southmont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5905 Southmont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5905 Southmont Street does not have units with air conditioning.

