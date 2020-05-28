5904 Schroeder Road

Amenities

This recently remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits on a large, fenced lot with mature trees, giving privacy and serenity within the city limits. The property features a newly installed automatic gate that leads to a private driveway, giving the resident remote control access. The kitchen is updated with a modern touch to include new granite, cabinets, dishwasher, and oven. There is matching flooring throughout the home as well as completely updated bathrooms and windows. A new A/C unit and gas furnace have been installed. This home is ideal for a family or students, close to MetroRail Palm Transit Center, the University of Houston-Central, Texas Southern University, Houston Texans YMCA, downtown Houston, and The Texas Medical Center. Call today to schedule your viewing.