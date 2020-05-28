All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:48 PM

5904 Schroeder Road

5904 Schroeder Road · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Schroeder Road, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home sits on a large, fenced lot with mature trees, giving privacy and serenity within the city limits. The property features a newly installed automatic gate that leads to a private driveway, giving the resident remote control access. The kitchen is updated with a modern touch to include new granite, cabinets, dishwasher, and oven. There is matching flooring throughout the home as well as completely updated bathrooms and windows. A new A/C unit and gas furnace have been installed. This home is ideal for a family or students, close to MetroRail Palm Transit Center, the University of Houston-Central, Texas Southern University, Houston Texans YMCA, downtown Houston, and The Texas Medical Center. Call today to schedule your viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Schroeder Road have any available units?
5904 Schroeder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 Schroeder Road have?
Some of 5904 Schroeder Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Schroeder Road currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Schroeder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Schroeder Road pet-friendly?
No, 5904 Schroeder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5904 Schroeder Road offer parking?
No, 5904 Schroeder Road does not offer parking.
Does 5904 Schroeder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Schroeder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Schroeder Road have a pool?
No, 5904 Schroeder Road does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Schroeder Road have accessible units?
No, 5904 Schroeder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Schroeder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 Schroeder Road has units with dishwashers.

