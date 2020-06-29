All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5871 Braesheather Drive

5871 Braesheather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5871 Braesheather Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
The hidden gem in sec 4 of Maplewood South. Mins from 59/610/Beltway 8. Never flooded until Harvey per sellers. Taken down to the studs and remodeled w/ the intention of owners living there long term. Farmhouse inspired custom designs w/ open concept. High-end slow close hardware. Large kitchen island w/ barstool space that opens into the living/dining room. Subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, all new appliances. Smart location mudroom. Utility/laundry w/ pocket door for more space. Walk in closets / built-ins. Master suite is a masterpiece in design. Orig 4th bed redesigned to build spa inspired master bath with walk through shower with double shower-heads. Extra storage added with catwalk installed in attic. New electrical wiring , A/C and furnace in 2016. New lighting, plumbing, raised ceilings, new windows and doors, improved attic bracing, all new sheetrock, new toilets and much much more. Top ranked high performing schools. Very close to shopping, grocery and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5871 Braesheather Drive have any available units?
5871 Braesheather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5871 Braesheather Drive have?
Some of 5871 Braesheather Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5871 Braesheather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5871 Braesheather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5871 Braesheather Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5871 Braesheather Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5871 Braesheather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5871 Braesheather Drive offers parking.
Does 5871 Braesheather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5871 Braesheather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5871 Braesheather Drive have a pool?
No, 5871 Braesheather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5871 Braesheather Drive have accessible units?
No, 5871 Braesheather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5871 Braesheather Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5871 Braesheather Drive has units with dishwashers.

