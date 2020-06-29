5871 Braesheather Drive

Amenities

The hidden gem in sec 4 of Maplewood South. Mins from 59/610/Beltway 8. Never flooded until Harvey per sellers. Taken down to the studs and remodeled w/ the intention of owners living there long term. Farmhouse inspired custom designs w/ open concept. High-end slow close hardware. Large kitchen island w/ barstool space that opens into the living/dining room. Subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, all new appliances. Smart location mudroom. Utility/laundry w/ pocket door for more space. Walk in closets / built-ins. Master suite is a masterpiece in design. Orig 4th bed redesigned to build spa inspired master bath with walk through shower with double shower-heads. Extra storage added with catwalk installed in attic. New electrical wiring , A/C and furnace in 2016. New lighting, plumbing, raised ceilings, new windows and doors, improved attic bracing, all new sheetrock, new toilets and much much more. Top ranked high performing schools. Very close to shopping, grocery and more.