5839 Southminster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Like new home in great location! Open Floorplan was renovated from the studs up! Kitchen boasts new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances (incl refrigerator & microwave), granite countertops and tile floor. Wood laminate flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms. Big, walk-in shower in master bath. Brand new plumbing, electrical and AC. Huge back yard with great oak tree, and huge covered porch to enjoy. 2 car garage. Big family room open to dining area and kitchen. Very warm feel to this great house. Side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator included. Pets on case-by-case basis. Energy efficient double paned windows, radiant barrier roof, energy efficient appliances and fresh insulation.