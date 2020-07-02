All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:59 AM

5839 Southminster Drive

5839 Southminster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5839 Southminster Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like new home in great location! Open Floorplan was renovated from the studs up! Kitchen boasts new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances (incl refrigerator & microwave), granite countertops and tile floor. Wood laminate flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms. Big, walk-in shower in master bath. Brand new plumbing, electrical and AC. Huge back yard with great oak tree, and huge covered porch to enjoy. 2 car garage. Big family room open to dining area and kitchen. Very warm feel to this great house. Side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator included. Pets on case-by-case basis. Energy efficient double paned windows, radiant barrier roof, energy efficient appliances and fresh insulation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5839 Southminster Drive have any available units?
5839 Southminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5839 Southminster Drive have?
Some of 5839 Southminster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 Southminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5839 Southminster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 Southminster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5839 Southminster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5839 Southminster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5839 Southminster Drive offers parking.
Does 5839 Southminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5839 Southminster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 Southminster Drive have a pool?
No, 5839 Southminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5839 Southminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 5839 Southminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 Southminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5839 Southminster Drive has units with dishwashers.

