5839 Southminster Drive

Amenities
Like new home in great location! Open Floorplan was renovated from the studs up! Kitchen boasts new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances (incl refrigerator & microwave), granite countertops and tile floor. Wood laminate flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms. Big, walk-in shower in master bath. Brand new plumbing, electrical and AC. Huge back yard with great oak tree, and huge covered porch to enjoy. 2 car garage. Big family room open to dining area and kitchen. Very warm feel to this great house. Side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator included. Pets on case-by-case basis. Energy efficient double paned windows, radiant barrier roof, energy efficient appliances and fresh insulation.