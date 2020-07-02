All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5815 Sampley Way

5815 Sampley Way · No Longer Available
Location

5815 Sampley Way, Houston, TX 77092
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
I am a easy going professional people looking to rent out a FULLY FURNISHED one bedroom with a private bath in my 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath spacious townhouse. House is located on the corner of cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood right off NW Freeway. House has been newly renovated from floor up (flooring, fixtures, fans, paint, appliances, etc.) and has everything you need to live comfortably!

Here are some more features and details:
- Fully Renovated in last month
- PRIVATE FULL BATH
- You have direct access to the neighborhood pool that is right in front of house
- PRIVATE SPA located on my deck.
- Very safe, clean, family oriented, neighborhood.
- Parking available in garage or right in front of house in cul de sac (ample parking options)
- This home is only minutes from Lonestar College, 290, Beltway 8, I10.
- 12 min from galleria, 15 min to Washington and midtown, 20 min to downtown
- There are many nice restaurants, sports clubs, shopping, and activities happening in the area.
- Fully furnished room with a queen-sized pillow-top bed, sheets, night stands, vanity table and LARGE walk in closet
- Full Washer and Dryer located right by room
- Full access to all common areas, kitchen, washer/dryer, porch/patio in front and back of house
- Fast Cable and Wifi
-Access to full office along with printer and office supplies

per month and half of all bills (Electric, Water, WiFi/cable, Once a month professional cleaning service)

There is a one months rent plus utilities refundable security deposit. I can work with you on paying, but at least one-half would be due upon move-in, plus the first months rent, which would be pro-rated based on move-in date.

Pets are on a per circumstance basis. If you would like to bring your furry pet, depending on the breed/size etc of pet we can discuss if there will be any additional security deposits that will be expected. I have a pet myself, he is a very low key, super chill dog and gets along with anyone!

I am a very honest, trustworthy, VERY clean, and respectful of personal property. You MUST be as well. I am a low-keyed, easygoing, life enjoying, to the point person looking for responsible people who know the essentials of living in a home, not a house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Sampley Way have any available units?
5815 Sampley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5815 Sampley Way have?
Some of 5815 Sampley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Sampley Way currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Sampley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Sampley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 Sampley Way is pet friendly.
Does 5815 Sampley Way offer parking?
Yes, 5815 Sampley Way offers parking.
Does 5815 Sampley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5815 Sampley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Sampley Way have a pool?
Yes, 5815 Sampley Way has a pool.
Does 5815 Sampley Way have accessible units?
No, 5815 Sampley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Sampley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 Sampley Way does not have units with dishwashers.

