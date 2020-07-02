5815 Sampley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

I am a easy going professional people looking to rent out a FULLY FURNISHED one bedroom with a private bath in my 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath spacious townhouse. House is located on the corner of cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood right off NW Freeway. House has been newly renovated from floor up (flooring, fixtures, fans, paint, appliances, etc.) and has everything you need to live comfortably!



Here are some more features and details:

- Fully Renovated in last month

- PRIVATE FULL BATH

- You have direct access to the neighborhood pool that is right in front of house

- PRIVATE SPA located on my deck.

- Very safe, clean, family oriented, neighborhood.

- Parking available in garage or right in front of house in cul de sac (ample parking options)

- This home is only minutes from Lonestar College, 290, Beltway 8, I10.

- 12 min from galleria, 15 min to Washington and midtown, 20 min to downtown

- There are many nice restaurants, sports clubs, shopping, and activities happening in the area.

- Fully furnished room with a queen-sized pillow-top bed, sheets, night stands, vanity table and LARGE walk in closet

- Full Washer and Dryer located right by room

- Full access to all common areas, kitchen, washer/dryer, porch/patio in front and back of house

- Fast Cable and Wifi

-Access to full office along with printer and office supplies



per month and half of all bills (Electric, Water, WiFi/cable, Once a month professional cleaning service)



There is a one months rent plus utilities refundable security deposit. I can work with you on paying, but at least one-half would be due upon move-in, plus the first months rent, which would be pro-rated based on move-in date.



Pets are on a per circumstance basis. If you would like to bring your furry pet, depending on the breed/size etc of pet we can discuss if there will be any additional security deposits that will be expected. I have a pet myself, he is a very low key, super chill dog and gets along with anyone!



I am a very honest, trustworthy, VERY clean, and respectful of personal property. You MUST be as well. I am a low-keyed, easygoing, life enjoying, to the point person looking for responsible people who know the essentials of living in a home, not a house.