Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home has so much to offer. It has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and includes washer/dryer & fridge! Backyard features an extended patio cover, lots of back yard space, and covered storage room! Spacious kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and lots of cabinet & counter space. Master features great closet space and over sized shower with built in bench. Great access to Medical Center, Galleria, 90, 610, BW8, & so much more