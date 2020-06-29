5730 Birdwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible remodel in Meyerland (NEVER FLOODED) Prepare to be blown away with this transformation, walls were removed and ceilings were raised to give this mid-century ranch style home a modern open concept. Wood looking tile throughout the entire home, updated electrical, plumbing, appliances plus the HVAC system was replaced with a 4 ton 16 seer system (ducts replaced too). Nothing left to do here... just move in and enjoy! Complete list of amenities can be found in the attachments. Zoned to Herod Elementary and Bellaire High School.