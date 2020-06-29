All apartments in Houston
5730 Birdwood Road
5730 Birdwood Road

5730 Birdwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5730 Birdwood Road, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible remodel in Meyerland (NEVER FLOODED) Prepare to be blown away with this transformation, walls were removed and ceilings were raised to give this mid-century ranch style home a modern open concept. Wood looking tile throughout the entire home, updated electrical, plumbing, appliances plus the HVAC system was replaced with a 4 ton 16 seer system (ducts replaced too). Nothing left to do here... just move in and enjoy! Complete list of amenities can be found in the attachments. Zoned to Herod Elementary and Bellaire High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5730 Birdwood Road have any available units?
5730 Birdwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5730 Birdwood Road have?
Some of 5730 Birdwood Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5730 Birdwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5730 Birdwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 Birdwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 5730 Birdwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5730 Birdwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 5730 Birdwood Road offers parking.
Does 5730 Birdwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5730 Birdwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 Birdwood Road have a pool?
No, 5730 Birdwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 5730 Birdwood Road have accessible units?
No, 5730 Birdwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 Birdwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5730 Birdwood Road has units with dishwashers.

