5718 Schevers St.

Amenities
5718 Schevers FOR LEASE ONLY! - NOT FOR SALE!!!! FOR LEASE ONLY!
Sec.8 Voucher is accepted
Office Hours Tuesday-Friday 9am-4pm. You may Text or Call for during those hours for a faster response. 832-794-2155
DicksonCo.Rentals (Do Not add .com)
Please Read "Apply Now" before applying for application
TENANT MUST SUPPLY THEIR OWN REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE!
NO EVICTIONS after 2014
Anyone 18+ must apply separately $40
Copy of a current valid form of identification. (State Drivers Licence or State ID Licence)
Copy of a current utility bill in your name.
No Pets
Office Hours Tuesday-Friday 9am-4pm. You may Text or Call for during those hours for a faster response. 832-794-2155
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3999377)