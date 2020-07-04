All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:21 PM

5718 Schevers St.

5718 Schevers Street · No Longer Available
Location

5718 Schevers Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5718 Schevers FOR LEASE ONLY! - NOT FOR SALE!!!! FOR LEASE ONLY!
Sec.8 Voucher is accepted
Office Hours Tuesday-Friday 9am-4pm. You may Text or Call for during those hours for a faster response. 832-794-2155
DicksonCo.Rentals (Do Not add .com)
Please Read "Apply Now" before applying for application
TENANT MUST SUPPLY THEIR OWN REFRIGERATOR AND STOVE!
NO EVICTIONS after 2014
Anyone 18+ must apply separately $40
Copy of a current valid form of identification. (State Drivers Licence or State ID Licence)
Copy of a current utility bill in your name.
No Pets
Office Hours Tuesday-Friday 9am-4pm. You may Text or Call for during those hours for a faster response. 832-794-2155

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3999377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Schevers St. have any available units?
5718 Schevers St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5718 Schevers St. currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Schevers St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Schevers St. pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Schevers St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5718 Schevers St. offer parking?
No, 5718 Schevers St. does not offer parking.
Does 5718 Schevers St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Schevers St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Schevers St. have a pool?
No, 5718 Schevers St. does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Schevers St. have accessible units?
No, 5718 Schevers St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Schevers St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5718 Schevers St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Schevers St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Schevers St. does not have units with air conditioning.

