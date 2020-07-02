5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated pool guest parking

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d6959b034 ---- **LEASE BY 06/30 AND RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE** Bright, open and updated 2 bedroom condo with fresh interior paint, new carpet in bedrooms and laminate on first floor. This unit has full size washer/dryer connections, assigned and guest parking. It is walking distance to Metro bus stops with close access to 290 and 610. Check it out, it will not last long! Ask about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT program! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets