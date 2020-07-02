All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:09 PM

5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C

5670 Birchmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5670 Birchmont Drive, Houston, TX 77091
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d6959b034 ---- **LEASE BY 06/30 AND RECEIVE ONE MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 24 MONTH LEASE** Bright, open and updated 2 bedroom condo with fresh interior paint, new carpet in bedrooms and laminate on first floor. This unit has full size washer/dryer connections, assigned and guest parking. It is walking distance to Metro bus stops with close access to 290 and 610. Check it out, it will not last long! Ask about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT program! Bonus amenity includes air filter delivered to your front door **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet deposit!!! Pet fee: $44/mo for 1 pet, $28/mo additional pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C have any available units?
5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C have?
Some of 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C offers parking.
Does 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C has a pool.
Does 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C have accessible units?
No, 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5670 Birchmont Dr Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.

