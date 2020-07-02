5633 Petty Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! Rare find in the Cottage Grove/Heights area with your very own FULL drive way, PRIVATE GATED entrance, and PRIVATE back yard in the middle of the city at this price! This home is less than 2 years old and barely lived in! Included are virtually new appliances, and washer and dryer! Have TWO living areas and the kitchen on the first floor! Solid hard wood floors found through out the first floor. Custom bar area for the bartender in you! Minutes from the Galleria & Memorial Park! Move in date: 8/5/2019