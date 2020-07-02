All apartments in Houston
5633 Petty Street
Last updated June 11 2019

5633 Petty Street

5633 Petty Street · No Longer Available
Location

5633 Petty Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! Rare find in the Cottage Grove/Heights area with your very own FULL drive way, PRIVATE GATED entrance, and PRIVATE back yard in the middle of the city at this price! This home is less than 2 years old and barely lived in! Included are virtually new appliances, and washer and dryer! Have TWO living areas and the kitchen on the first floor! Solid hard wood floors found through out the first floor. Custom bar area for the bartender in you! Minutes from the Galleria & Memorial Park! Move in date: 8/5/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Petty Street have any available units?
5633 Petty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 Petty Street have?
Some of 5633 Petty Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Petty Street currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Petty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Petty Street pet-friendly?
No, 5633 Petty Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5633 Petty Street offer parking?
Yes, 5633 Petty Street offers parking.
Does 5633 Petty Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5633 Petty Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Petty Street have a pool?
No, 5633 Petty Street does not have a pool.
Does 5633 Petty Street have accessible units?
No, 5633 Petty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Petty Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5633 Petty Street has units with dishwashers.

