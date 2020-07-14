5602 W Bellfort Street

Amenities

Welcome to 5602 W Bellfort! This recently updated 3/2 is a true gem in an established Westbury zoned to Parker. With fresh paint, wood floors, luxurious carpet, vintage tile backsplash, fireplace, modern bathroom upgrades and more throughout, this rental is an absolute steal for the price! Each room is sizable enough to accommodate all residents of the household with ease. With an extended driveway and front parking space, dealing with street parking is a complete non-factor. The backyard is a true highlight of this home; from luscious landscaping front-and-back, extended concrete slab for all patio furniture setups, an expansive backyard space with plenty of mature trees that provide ample shade throughout the year. With easy access to Bwy 8,59, and 610 the prime location of this home will make commutes to all sides of the city as easy as possible. Reach out ASAP for a showing, because this home will DEFINITELY not last!