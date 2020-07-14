All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 PM

5602 W Bellfort Street

5602 West Bellfort Street · No Longer Available
Location

5602 West Bellfort Street, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 5602 W Bellfort! This recently updated 3/2 is a true gem in an established Westbury zoned to Parker. With fresh paint, wood floors, luxurious carpet, vintage tile backsplash, fireplace, modern bathroom upgrades and more throughout, this rental is an absolute steal for the price! Each room is sizable enough to accommodate all residents of the household with ease. With an extended driveway and front parking space, dealing with street parking is a complete non-factor. The backyard is a true highlight of this home; from luscious landscaping front-and-back, extended concrete slab for all patio furniture setups, an expansive backyard space with plenty of mature trees that provide ample shade throughout the year. With easy access to Bwy 8,59, and 610 the prime location of this home will make commutes to all sides of the city as easy as possible. Reach out ASAP for a showing, because this home will DEFINITELY not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 W Bellfort Street have any available units?
5602 W Bellfort Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 W Bellfort Street have?
Some of 5602 W Bellfort Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 W Bellfort Street currently offering any rent specials?
5602 W Bellfort Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 W Bellfort Street pet-friendly?
No, 5602 W Bellfort Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5602 W Bellfort Street offer parking?
Yes, 5602 W Bellfort Street offers parking.
Does 5602 W Bellfort Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 W Bellfort Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 W Bellfort Street have a pool?
No, 5602 W Bellfort Street does not have a pool.
Does 5602 W Bellfort Street have accessible units?
No, 5602 W Bellfort Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 W Bellfort Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 W Bellfort Street has units with dishwashers.
