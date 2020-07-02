All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:14 PM

5530 Burlinghall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5530 Burlinghall Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! Style abounds - this spacious charmer is close to the inner loop and will provide easy access to the medical center, Bellaire, and the Galleria. Start nesting and adding your personal touches right away. Stunning updated kitchen and baths, new tile flooring, new interior and exterior paint, recessed lighting, new ceiling fans in bedrooms, windows recently replaced, and more. The extra large, open-concept kitchen/family room has the wow factor. This floor plan offers excellent flow, adding to the already light and bright atmosphere. Lots of closet space throughout. No carpet, clean and updated! You'll feel right at home here, nestled in the well-maintained and beloved community of Westbury. Close to Parker Elementary, a National Magnet School of Distinction. Zoned to Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School. **HIGH AND DRY DURING HARVEY** Call for your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Burlinghall Drive have any available units?
5530 Burlinghall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 Burlinghall Drive have?
Some of 5530 Burlinghall Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Burlinghall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Burlinghall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Burlinghall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Burlinghall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5530 Burlinghall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Burlinghall Drive offers parking.
Does 5530 Burlinghall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Burlinghall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Burlinghall Drive have a pool?
No, 5530 Burlinghall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5530 Burlinghall Drive have accessible units?
No, 5530 Burlinghall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Burlinghall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Burlinghall Drive has units with dishwashers.

