5530 Burlinghall Drive

LOCATION! Style abounds - this spacious charmer is close to the inner loop and will provide easy access to the medical center, Bellaire, and the Galleria. Start nesting and adding your personal touches right away. Stunning updated kitchen and baths, new tile flooring, new interior and exterior paint, recessed lighting, new ceiling fans in bedrooms, windows recently replaced, and more. The extra large, open-concept kitchen/family room has the wow factor. This floor plan offers excellent flow, adding to the already light and bright atmosphere. Lots of closet space throughout. No carpet, clean and updated! You'll feel right at home here, nestled in the well-maintained and beloved community of Westbury. Close to Parker Elementary, a National Magnet School of Distinction. Zoned to Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School. **HIGH AND DRY DURING HARVEY** Call for your showing!