Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5514 Dryad Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:16 AM

5514 Dryad Drive

5514 Dryad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Dryad Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Contemporary style renovations, neutral color palette throughout, and lots of natural light combine in this wonderful home. Great location in Brays Oaks, just miles from Med Center & Galleria. Formal Living & Study at front of home with bay windows; Open Kitchen & Family space separated by over-sized granite island featuring bar top seating. Updated duct-work, electrical, interior plumbing, fixtures and more! Dishwasher, Refrigerator, & Oven/range to be installed. Home did not Flood! Take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Dryad Drive have any available units?
5514 Dryad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 Dryad Drive have?
Some of 5514 Dryad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Dryad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Dryad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Dryad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Dryad Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5514 Dryad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5514 Dryad Drive offers parking.
Does 5514 Dryad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Dryad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Dryad Drive have a pool?
No, 5514 Dryad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Dryad Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5514 Dryad Drive has accessible units.
Does 5514 Dryad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 Dryad Drive has units with dishwashers.

