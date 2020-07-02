5514 Dryad Drive

Amenities
Contemporary style renovations, neutral color palette throughout, and lots of natural light combine in this wonderful home. Great location in Brays Oaks, just miles from Med Center & Galleria. Formal Living & Study at front of home with bay windows; Open Kitchen & Family space separated by over-sized granite island featuring bar top seating. Updated duct-work, electrical, interior plumbing, fixtures and more! Dishwasher, Refrigerator, & Oven/range to be installed. Home did not Flood! Take a tour today!