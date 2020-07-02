5474 Edith Street

Amenities

NEVER FLOODED - Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in a prime Maplewood location, this traditional single-story home offers an elevated level of convenience and comfort with the added benefits of high-end custom finishes. The recently installed energy efficient windows are complete with custom plantation shutters, and the original hardwood floors have been maintained to preserve the homes classic charm. The expanded and redesigned master suite is a relaxing retreat with a meticulously crafted spa-like en suite bath featuring a custom double vanity built on-site with marble countertops, freestanding soaking tub, frameless glass shower, marble tile floors, and custom crown molding. The free-flowing kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and premier stainless steel appliances, and all interior doors have been replaced to match. Close proximity to major freeways and the medical center, and zoned to the highly regarded Bellaire High School!