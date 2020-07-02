All apartments in Houston
5474 Edith Street

5474 Edith Street · No Longer Available
Location

5474 Edith Street, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
NEVER FLOODED - Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in a prime Maplewood location, this traditional single-story home offers an elevated level of convenience and comfort with the added benefits of high-end custom finishes. The recently installed energy efficient windows are complete with custom plantation shutters, and the original hardwood floors have been maintained to preserve the homes classic charm. The expanded and redesigned master suite is a relaxing retreat with a meticulously crafted spa-like en suite bath featuring a custom double vanity built on-site with marble countertops, freestanding soaking tub, frameless glass shower, marble tile floors, and custom crown molding. The free-flowing kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and premier stainless steel appliances, and all interior doors have been replaced to match. Close proximity to major freeways and the medical center, and zoned to the highly regarded Bellaire High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5474 Edith Street have any available units?
5474 Edith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5474 Edith Street have?
Some of 5474 Edith Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5474 Edith Street currently offering any rent specials?
5474 Edith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5474 Edith Street pet-friendly?
No, 5474 Edith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5474 Edith Street offer parking?
Yes, 5474 Edith Street offers parking.
Does 5474 Edith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5474 Edith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5474 Edith Street have a pool?
No, 5474 Edith Street does not have a pool.
Does 5474 Edith Street have accessible units?
No, 5474 Edith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5474 Edith Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5474 Edith Street has units with dishwashers.

