All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5459 John Dreaper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5459 John Dreaper Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5459 John Dreaper Drive

5459 John Dreaper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5459 John Dreaper Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Where luxury meets convenience! This vast 3-story townhome is in a boutique, gated communities possesses many desired features that are sure to impress your guests. An entertainers dream with separate living and gathering spaces. Upon entering through the double-door entry to the spacious foyer, youll see a large bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The second floor is massive and was designed to have the perfect flow with accommodation for gatherings and day-to-day living in mind. The kitchen has top of the line Thermador appliances, an island and breakfast bar overlooking the huge formal dining room which has an extensive serving bar. Opposite of the cozy fireplace youll find your own wine cellar! Head upstairs to the master retreat and additional guest room. The master suite speaks for itself and has many luxury touches that youll have to see to believe. W/D/F all included, private deck and fenced side yard! Buyer to verify room sizes if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5459 John Dreaper Drive have any available units?
5459 John Dreaper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5459 John Dreaper Drive have?
Some of 5459 John Dreaper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5459 John Dreaper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5459 John Dreaper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 John Dreaper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5459 John Dreaper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5459 John Dreaper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5459 John Dreaper Drive offers parking.
Does 5459 John Dreaper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5459 John Dreaper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 John Dreaper Drive have a pool?
No, 5459 John Dreaper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5459 John Dreaper Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5459 John Dreaper Drive has accessible units.
Does 5459 John Dreaper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5459 John Dreaper Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd
Houston, TX 77450
Northwest Corners
8520 Pitner Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Apex at Royal Oaks
11212 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston