5459 John Dreaper Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Where luxury meets convenience! This vast 3-story townhome is in a boutique, gated communities possesses many desired features that are sure to impress your guests. An entertainers dream with separate living and gathering spaces. Upon entering through the double-door entry to the spacious foyer, youll see a large bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The second floor is massive and was designed to have the perfect flow with accommodation for gatherings and day-to-day living in mind. The kitchen has top of the line Thermador appliances, an island and breakfast bar overlooking the huge formal dining room which has an extensive serving bar. Opposite of the cozy fireplace youll find your own wine cellar! Head upstairs to the master retreat and additional guest room. The master suite speaks for itself and has many luxury touches that youll have to see to believe. W/D/F all included, private deck and fenced side yard! Buyer to verify room sizes if important.