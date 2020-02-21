5427 Camaguey Street

Amenities
This beautiful Eado 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home features MAIN FLOOR LIVING, soaring ceilings, chef's kitchen with GRANITE counters / breakfast bar, GAS RANGE dark STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and glass tile backsplash, soft grey walls, hand-scraped engineered hardwoods. The second floor offers a spacious Master bedroom, 5 piece bathroom, and HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. Secondary bedrooms are good sized and share a spacious secondary bathroom with lots of storage. Easy access to I-45, U of H, the Med Center and Downtown. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included. NEVER BEEN LIVED IN...ready for immediate move in!