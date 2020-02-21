All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5427 Camaguey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5427 Camaguey Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 4:09 PM

5427 Camaguey Street

5427 Camaguey St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5427 Camaguey St, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This beautiful Eado 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home features MAIN FLOOR LIVING, soaring ceilings, chef's kitchen with GRANITE counters / breakfast bar, GAS RANGE dark STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and glass tile backsplash, soft grey walls, hand-scraped engineered hardwoods. The second floor offers a spacious Master bedroom, 5 piece bathroom, and HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. Secondary bedrooms are good sized and share a spacious secondary bathroom with lots of storage. Easy access to I-45, U of H, the Med Center and Downtown. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included. NEVER BEEN LIVED IN...ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Camaguey Street have any available units?
5427 Camaguey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5427 Camaguey Street have?
Some of 5427 Camaguey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Camaguey Street currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Camaguey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Camaguey Street pet-friendly?
No, 5427 Camaguey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5427 Camaguey Street offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Camaguey Street offers parking.
Does 5427 Camaguey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5427 Camaguey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Camaguey Street have a pool?
No, 5427 Camaguey Street does not have a pool.
Does 5427 Camaguey Street have accessible units?
No, 5427 Camaguey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Camaguey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5427 Camaguey Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Clear Creek Landing
11717 Beamer Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Ashford Lakes
1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Avana Cypress Estates
10802 Legacy Park Drive
Houston, TX 77064

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston