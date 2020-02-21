5427 Camaguey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This beautiful Eado 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home features MAIN FLOOR LIVING, soaring ceilings, chef's kitchen with GRANITE counters / breakfast bar, GAS RANGE dark STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and glass tile backsplash, soft grey walls, hand-scraped engineered hardwoods. The second floor offers a spacious Master bedroom, 5 piece bathroom, and HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. Secondary bedrooms are good sized and share a spacious secondary bathroom with lots of storage. Easy access to I-45, U of H, the Med Center and Downtown. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer included. NEVER BEEN LIVED IN...ready for immediate move in!