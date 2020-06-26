5406 Rutherglenn Drive

Amenities

Incredible Home 4 Bedroom- zoned to the popular exemplary Kolter Elementary. Updated kitchen open to the large family room with an endless supply of granite counter-tops, recess lighting-beautiful! Both bathrooms have been updated to designer taste-must see! Recent carpet in all bedrooms & formal living & dining. This home offers tremendous amount of flexible & storage with style & beauty for entertaining any company. Don't miss out on seeing this home. This home sits up high and has never been touched by flood waters.