5353 Memorial Dr

Who would of thought you’d become insta-famous? Your pictures of you flexing on the beaches of Mexico have brought an unpredictable amount of attention. And interesting companies pay you lots of money to sponsor your wild adventures all over the world. So much so, you’ve achieved the ability to live anywhere in the world you want. London? Paris? Bali? Central Mongolia? Really, the world has become your tasty proverbial oyster. But you’re more interesting than those #basic choices. Instead, you’ve chosen to live at this fantastic modern Houston apartment complex. Stocked with cool things like floor to ceiling windows and granite countertops and resort style pools. So cool!



Apartment Amenities



Every day will feel like a vacation when you come home to our wide array of fabulous amenities



Roof-top, infinity-edge pool



Palapa Tiki Hut



State-of-the-art fitness center with plasma television screens



Spectacular domed clubroom



Social lounge with a panoramic view of the city



Executive business center with conference room and library



Outdoor kitchen and entertainment areas



Controlled access gate



24-hour on-site maintenance and a covered parking garage



Community Amenities



A Choice of Over 60 Unique Floor Plans



Waterfront Views of Buffalo Bayou



Picturesque, Panoramic Views of Downtown Houston



Natural Reserve Visible to Downtown



Spectacular Domed Club Room with Amazing Views



Breathtaking Infinity-Edge Swimming Pool



Rooftop, Sky Terrace & Pool



Bahamas-Style Palapas



Stress-Relieving Hot Tubs & Indoor Steam Rooms



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center



Social Lounge with Coffee Bar



Outdoor Grills & Gathering Areas



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Private Gated Access with Remote Control



Three Elevators for Accessibility



Covered Parking at Central Elevator



Wi-Fi Throughout



A Pet Friendly Community



