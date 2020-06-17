5353 Memorial Dr

Amenities
Who would of thought you’d become insta-famous? Your pictures of you flexing on the beaches of Mexico have brought an unpredictable amount of attention. And interesting companies pay you lots of money to sponsor your wild adventures all over the world. So much so, you’ve achieved the ability to live anywhere in the world you want. London? Paris? Bali? Central Mongolia? Really, the world has become your tasty proverbial oyster. But you’re more interesting than those #basic choices. Instead, you’ve chosen to live at this fantastic modern Houston apartment complex. Stocked with cool things like floor to ceiling windows and granite countertops and resort style pools. So cool!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Every day will feel like a vacation when you come home to our wide array of fabulous amenities
Roof-top, infinity-edge pool
Palapa Tiki Hut
State-of-the-art fitness center with plasma television screens
Spectacular domed clubroom
Social lounge with a panoramic view of the city
Executive business center with conference room and library
Outdoor kitchen and entertainment areas
Controlled access gate
24-hour on-site maintenance and a covered parking garage
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
A Choice of Over 60 Unique Floor Plans
Waterfront Views of Buffalo Bayou
Picturesque, Panoramic Views of Downtown Houston
Natural Reserve Visible to Downtown
Spectacular Domed Club Room with Amazing Views
Breathtaking Infinity-Edge Swimming Pool
Rooftop, Sky Terrace & Pool
Bahamas-Style Palapas
Stress-Relieving Hot Tubs & Indoor Steam Rooms
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Social Lounge with Coffee Bar
Outdoor Grills & Gathering Areas
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Private Gated Access with Remote Control
Three Elevators for Accessibility
Covered Parking at Central Elevator
Wi-Fi Throughout
A Pet Friendly Community
>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Looking for that new apartment?
Yeah, I know. You’re tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?
Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that’s us. Taco Street Locating. We’re like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we’re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don’t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info