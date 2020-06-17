All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5353 Memorial Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5353 Memorial Dr
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

5353 Memorial Dr

5353 Memorial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5353 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Who would of thought you&rsquo;d become insta-famous? Your pictures of you flexing on the beaches of Mexico have brought an unpredictable amount of attention. And interesting companies pay you lots of money to sponsor your wild adventures all over the world. So much so, you&rsquo;ve achieved the ability to live anywhere in the world you want. London? Paris? Bali? Central Mongolia? Really, the world has become your tasty proverbial oyster. But you&rsquo;re more interesting than those #basic choices. Instead, you&rsquo;ve chosen to live at this fantastic modern Houston apartment complex. Stocked with cool things like floor to ceiling windows and granite countertops and resort style pools. So cool!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Every day will feel like a vacation when you come home to our wide array of fabulous amenities

Roof-top, infinity-edge pool

Palapa Tiki Hut

State-of-the-art fitness center with plasma television screens

Spectacular domed clubroom

Social lounge with a panoramic view of the city

Executive business center with conference room and library

Outdoor kitchen and entertainment areas

Controlled access gate

24-hour on-site maintenance and a covered parking garage

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

A Choice of Over 60 Unique Floor Plans

Waterfront Views of Buffalo Bayou

Picturesque, Panoramic Views of Downtown Houston

Natural Reserve Visible to Downtown

Spectacular Domed Club Room with Amazing Views

Breathtaking Infinity-Edge Swimming Pool

Rooftop, Sky Terrace & Pool

Bahamas-Style Palapas

Stress-Relieving Hot Tubs & Indoor Steam Rooms

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Social Lounge with Coffee Bar

Outdoor Grills & Gathering Areas

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Private Gated Access with Remote Control

Three Elevators for Accessibility

Covered Parking at Central Elevator

Wi-Fi Throughout

A Pet Friendly Community

>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Looking for that new apartment?

Yeah, I know. You&rsquo;re tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?

Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that&rsquo;s us. Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we&rsquo;re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don&rsquo;t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Memorial Dr have any available units?
5353 Memorial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5353 Memorial Dr have?
Some of 5353 Memorial Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5353 Memorial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Memorial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Memorial Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5353 Memorial Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5353 Memorial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5353 Memorial Dr offers parking.
Does 5353 Memorial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5353 Memorial Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Memorial Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5353 Memorial Dr has a pool.
Does 5353 Memorial Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 5353 Memorial Dr has accessible units.
Does 5353 Memorial Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5353 Memorial Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Rockridge Commons
17206 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Bordeaux
5010 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Pecan Villa
4725 North Main Street
Houston, TX 77009
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway
Houston, TX 77089
Tanglewood at Voss
7510 Burgoyne Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston