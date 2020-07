Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely updated 4 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 253501



You'll love this adorable 4 bed 2 bath updated home on a corner lot. Features a large kitchen with plenty of storage space, tile throughout and a large spacious yard with a newer storage shed outback. Close to the med center and NRG. Schedule your private tour today. Home is vacant, and ready for immediate move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253501

Property Id 253501



(RLNE5674611)