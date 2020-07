5341 Nolda Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

GORGEOUS 3-STORY, FREE-STANDING, END UNIT WITHIN 7-UNIT GATED COMPLEX**BUILT BY DRAKE HOMES**PRIME LOCATION IN RICE MILITARY/WASHINGTON CORRIDOR NEAR WASHINGTON AVE, MEMORIAL PARK, DOWNTOWN & GALLERIA**UPGRADED FINISHES INCLUDE: BEAUTIFUL HAND-SCRAPED HARDWOOD AND DESIGNER STONE FLOORING, PRISTINE TRIM WORK, GOURMET, STAINLESS KITCHEN WITH 5-BURNER GAS RANGE (W/POT FILLER), TWO OVENS & BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS W/STONE BACKSPLASH, ENERGY EFFICIENT AC & HEATING SYSTEMS, DOUBLE-PANE INSULATED WINDOWS, LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH WITH WHIRLPOOL TUB & SEPARATE FULL-BODY SPRAY SHOWER**TWO BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON 1ST LEVEL**LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN & UTILITY RM ON 2ND LEVEL (W/FRENCH DOOR ACCESS TO LARGE BALCONY)**MASTER SUITE & LARGE ENTERTAINMENT/FLEX AREA (W/SURROUND SOUND) ON 3RD LEVEL**REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED**2-CAR GARAGE (REMOTE CONTROLS FOR GATE & GARAGE DOOR)**NO SMOKING & NO PETS**YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED**OUTSTANDING RENTAL HOME**