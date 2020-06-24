5340 Kiam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Incredible freestanding Cottage Grove townhouse! Gorgeous Mediterranean inspired Villas are beautiful inside and out. Convenient side and backyards are perfect for pets, and private driveways allow for extra space to park. Refrigerator, washer & dryer, wine fridge are included. Yard maintenance maybe included based on terms. Open living concept allows for seamless entertaining and 3 bedrooms all with private bath ensure privacy for all occupants. Flex space on the first floor is great for creative options with a home office, gym, work space, craft room or climate controlled storage. Custom shutter blinds throughout home. Gorgeous dark wood floors abound. Security system installed, tenant responsible for monitoring. No flooding here! *** The home is not fully furnished, but the couch and dining table are included if desired!