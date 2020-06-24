All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
5340 Kiam Street
5340 Kiam Street

5340 Kiam Street · No Longer Available
Location

5340 Kiam Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Incredible freestanding Cottage Grove townhouse! Gorgeous Mediterranean inspired Villas are beautiful inside and out. Convenient side and backyards are perfect for pets, and private driveways allow for extra space to park. Refrigerator, washer & dryer, wine fridge are included. Yard maintenance maybe included based on terms. Open living concept allows for seamless entertaining and 3 bedrooms all with private bath ensure privacy for all occupants. Flex space on the first floor is great for creative options with a home office, gym, work space, craft room or climate controlled storage. Custom shutter blinds throughout home. Gorgeous dark wood floors abound. Security system installed, tenant responsible for monitoring. No flooding here! *** The home is not fully furnished, but the couch and dining table are included if desired!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5340 Kiam Street have any available units?
5340 Kiam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5340 Kiam Street have?
Some of 5340 Kiam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5340 Kiam Street currently offering any rent specials?
5340 Kiam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5340 Kiam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5340 Kiam Street is pet friendly.
Does 5340 Kiam Street offer parking?
Yes, 5340 Kiam Street offers parking.
Does 5340 Kiam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5340 Kiam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5340 Kiam Street have a pool?
No, 5340 Kiam Street does not have a pool.
Does 5340 Kiam Street have accessible units?
No, 5340 Kiam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5340 Kiam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5340 Kiam Street has units with dishwashers.

