Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5334 Pagewood Lane
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:57 PM

5334 Pagewood Lane

5334 Pagewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5334 Pagewood Lane, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This updated charming 3-bedroom 2-bath home in Larchmont is a must-see. Perfectly manicured front yard adds major curb appeal. Open concept floor plan, large windows, recessed lighting, crown molding, & high ceilings make the place feel functional and open. The gorgeous hardwood floors flow seamlessly into the dining & living areas which is great for entertaining guests. Updated kitchen is off the living area with underlit cabinets, generous counter space, & stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is equipped with a huge closet, an en-suite bath, complete with a vanity & walk-in shower. The patio and the backyard may just be the highlights of the home. Patio has ample seating for gathering with friends, barbecues, & al fresco dinners. Backyard is fully fenced and home offers attached garage. Recent AC('19) & Floors. Located in Galleria, minutes from major fwys,& world-class shopping, dining, & entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Pagewood Lane have any available units?
5334 Pagewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5334 Pagewood Lane have?
Some of 5334 Pagewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5334 Pagewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Pagewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Pagewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5334 Pagewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5334 Pagewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5334 Pagewood Lane offers parking.
Does 5334 Pagewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5334 Pagewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Pagewood Lane have a pool?
No, 5334 Pagewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Pagewood Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 5334 Pagewood Lane has accessible units.
Does 5334 Pagewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5334 Pagewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

