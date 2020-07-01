5334 Pagewood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

This updated charming 3-bedroom 2-bath home in Larchmont is a must-see. Perfectly manicured front yard adds major curb appeal. Open concept floor plan, large windows, recessed lighting, crown molding, & high ceilings make the place feel functional and open. The gorgeous hardwood floors flow seamlessly into the dining & living areas which is great for entertaining guests. Updated kitchen is off the living area with underlit cabinets, generous counter space, & stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is equipped with a huge closet, an en-suite bath, complete with a vanity & walk-in shower. The patio and the backyard may just be the highlights of the home. Patio has ample seating for gathering with friends, barbecues, & al fresco dinners. Backyard is fully fenced and home offers attached garage. Recent AC('19) & Floors. Located in Galleria, minutes from major fwys,& world-class shopping, dining, & entertainment options.