Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5334 Bataan
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

5334 Bataan

5334 Bataan Road · No Longer Available
Location

5334 Bataan Road, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5334 Bataan Rd - This house is a perfect for a small family, 4 beds 2 baths 1,142 sqft. Great house for entertaining, it has a very nice size back yard,

This house is ready for you to move in, the flooring has recently been updated, nice open floor plan in dining and living area, spacious bedrooms with closet space. This house has beautiful natural lighting!

Look at the pictures and fall in love with this little home, feel free to contact us to answer any of your questions.

-We will accept pets on case by case basis.

-We are looking for a 2 year lease.

-Security deposit equivalent to 1 month's rent. If pet is approved there is an additional deposit.

-Income must be 3 times the rent.

-We are looking for a tenant with credit score 600+

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5307549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Bataan have any available units?
5334 Bataan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5334 Bataan currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Bataan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Bataan pet-friendly?
Yes, 5334 Bataan is pet friendly.
Does 5334 Bataan offer parking?
No, 5334 Bataan does not offer parking.
Does 5334 Bataan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 Bataan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Bataan have a pool?
No, 5334 Bataan does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Bataan have accessible units?
No, 5334 Bataan does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Bataan have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 Bataan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5334 Bataan have units with air conditioning?
No, 5334 Bataan does not have units with air conditioning.

