5334 Bataan Rd - This house is a perfect for a small family, 4 beds 2 baths 1,142 sqft. Great house for entertaining, it has a very nice size back yard,



This house is ready for you to move in, the flooring has recently been updated, nice open floor plan in dining and living area, spacious bedrooms with closet space. This house has beautiful natural lighting!



Look at the pictures and fall in love with this little home, feel free to contact us to answer any of your questions.



-We will accept pets on case by case basis.



-We are looking for a 2 year lease.



-Security deposit equivalent to 1 month's rent. If pet is approved there is an additional deposit.



-Income must be 3 times the rent.



-We are looking for a tenant with credit score 600+



(RLNE5307549)