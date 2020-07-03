5326 Village Springs Drive

Amenities

Located in the heart of Kingwood in Elm Grove Village. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has recently been tastefully renovated. This house has all new luxury wood look tile flooring, paint (interior & exterior), granite counters, new cabinetry, stainless appliances, new bath fixtures, beautiful free standing tub, vanities in both bathrooms. Featuring high ceilings with an open layout, great curb appeal, and a fenced backyard for privacy with access to the greenbelts, you couldn't ask for much more! Live in a tech-friendly Smart Home, this service helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

