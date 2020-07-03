All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5326 Village Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5326 Village Springs Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 1:49 AM

5326 Village Springs Drive

5326 Village Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5326 Village Springs Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the heart of Kingwood in Elm Grove Village. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has recently been tastefully renovated. This house has all new luxury wood look tile flooring, paint (interior & exterior), granite counters, new cabinetry, stainless appliances, new bath fixtures, beautiful free standing tub, vanities in both bathrooms. Featuring high ceilings with an open layout, great curb appeal, and a fenced backyard for privacy with access to the greenbelts, you couldn't ask for much more! Live in a tech-friendly Smart Home, this service helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 Village Springs Drive have any available units?
5326 Village Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 Village Springs Drive have?
Some of 5326 Village Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 Village Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5326 Village Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 Village Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5326 Village Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5326 Village Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5326 Village Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5326 Village Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 Village Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 Village Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5326 Village Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5326 Village Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5326 Village Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 Village Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5326 Village Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr
Houston, TX 77063
High Point Uptown
807 S Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77056
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
14220 at Park Row
14220 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston