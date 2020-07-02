5322 Newkirk Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute newly remodeled home just a few blocks from the Metro Rail that feeds into the University of Houston Central campus. This 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath home includes updated plumbing and electrical, new carpet in the bedrooms, new master bath tile shower and glass surround, new flooring in the main living areas, granite countertops, and new appliances in the the kitchen. This home is located in a quiet subdivision just one mile from the new University of Houston Medical School. The rail provides easy access to the central campus, and parks are in walking distance. This home is located a few miles from Downtown Houston, and the Houston Medical Center. The Houston Texas YMCA is just a couple of blocks away. This is a great place to call home.