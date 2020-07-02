All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:43 PM

5322 Newkirk Lane

5322 Newkirk Lane · No Longer Available
Houston
OST - South Union
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5322 Newkirk Lane, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute newly remodeled home just a few blocks from the Metro Rail that feeds into the University of Houston Central campus. This 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath home includes updated plumbing and electrical, new carpet in the bedrooms, new master bath tile shower and glass surround, new flooring in the main living areas, granite countertops, and new appliances in the the kitchen. This home is located in a quiet subdivision just one mile from the new University of Houston Medical School. The rail provides easy access to the central campus, and parks are in walking distance. This home is located a few miles from Downtown Houston, and the Houston Medical Center. The Houston Texas YMCA is just a couple of blocks away. This is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 Newkirk Lane have any available units?
5322 Newkirk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 Newkirk Lane have?
Some of 5322 Newkirk Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 Newkirk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Newkirk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Newkirk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5322 Newkirk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5322 Newkirk Lane offer parking?
No, 5322 Newkirk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5322 Newkirk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5322 Newkirk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Newkirk Lane have a pool?
No, 5322 Newkirk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5322 Newkirk Lane have accessible units?
No, 5322 Newkirk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Newkirk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5322 Newkirk Lane has units with dishwashers.

