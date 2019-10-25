All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:29 PM

5322 Avenue J

5322 Avenue J · No Longer Available
Location

5322 Avenue J, Houston, TX 77011
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5322 Avenue J - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

*** HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

Price: $ 1700
Security Deposit: $1500
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1647
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer.

Extras: Come see this beautiful townhome nestled within a quiet gated community in the
thriving EAST END. You are sure to love the many features this home offers such as a very spacious open concept living area, large bay windows which let in lots of natural light, and more! Equally unique are the oversized bedrooms on separate floors each with their own ensuite bathrooms, master bath has a double sink and a big walk-in closet!. Open kitchen features plenty of cabinets for storage, additional counter space and a breakfast bar. Enjoy easy access to downtown, Minute Maid, Discovery Green, and Toyota Center! Just a few blocks walk to the Metro light rail and new Hike/Bike trails as well as lots of new restaurants and bars in the area. This property features a two-car garage, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and stainless-steel appliances. Trash pickup, water, and exterior maintenance all included in the rent! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5225103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 Avenue J have any available units?
5322 Avenue J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 Avenue J have?
Some of 5322 Avenue J's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 Avenue J currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Avenue J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Avenue J pet-friendly?
Yes, 5322 Avenue J is pet friendly.
Does 5322 Avenue J offer parking?
Yes, 5322 Avenue J offers parking.
Does 5322 Avenue J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5322 Avenue J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Avenue J have a pool?
No, 5322 Avenue J does not have a pool.
Does 5322 Avenue J have accessible units?
No, 5322 Avenue J does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Avenue J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5322 Avenue J has units with dishwashers.

