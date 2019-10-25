Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5322 Avenue J - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



*** HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***



Price: $ 1700

Security Deposit: $1500

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 1647

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer.



Extras: Come see this beautiful townhome nestled within a quiet gated community in the

thriving EAST END. You are sure to love the many features this home offers such as a very spacious open concept living area, large bay windows which let in lots of natural light, and more! Equally unique are the oversized bedrooms on separate floors each with their own ensuite bathrooms, master bath has a double sink and a big walk-in closet!. Open kitchen features plenty of cabinets for storage, additional counter space and a breakfast bar. Enjoy easy access to downtown, Minute Maid, Discovery Green, and Toyota Center! Just a few blocks walk to the Metro light rail and new Hike/Bike trails as well as lots of new restaurants and bars in the area. This property features a two-car garage, washer/dryer, refrigerator, and stainless-steel appliances. Trash pickup, water, and exterior maintenance all included in the rent! Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE5225103)