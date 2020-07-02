All apartments in Houston
5318 Kingsbury Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:37 PM

5318 Kingsbury Street

5318 Kingsbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

5318 Kingsbury Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
community garden
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
Welcome to 5318 Kingsbury, a home is ready for you to move in. Recent home improvements include new roof, driveway, siding, A/C, plumbing, windows, flooring, fresh paint & fixtures. Master retreat separated from the other 2 bedrooms. No carpet at all. This is a must see if you are looking to live close to UH! Only 10 minutes from the University of Houston and 15 minutes from Downtown Houston. Walking distance to Metro rail, new public library and YMCA. Community garden around the corner. 610 access is 2 min away. Vaulted ceilings, beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen and all appliances!!! Wait it has a garage (something very few house have in this area)!!! Home has never flooded. Great back and front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 Kingsbury Street have any available units?
5318 Kingsbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5318 Kingsbury Street have?
Some of 5318 Kingsbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 Kingsbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Kingsbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Kingsbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Kingsbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5318 Kingsbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Kingsbury Street offers parking.
Does 5318 Kingsbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5318 Kingsbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Kingsbury Street have a pool?
No, 5318 Kingsbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 5318 Kingsbury Street have accessible units?
No, 5318 Kingsbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Kingsbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5318 Kingsbury Street has units with dishwashers.

