5318 Kingsbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking garage

Welcome to 5318 Kingsbury, a home is ready for you to move in. Recent home improvements include new roof, driveway, siding, A/C, plumbing, windows, flooring, fresh paint & fixtures. Master retreat separated from the other 2 bedrooms. No carpet at all. This is a must see if you are looking to live close to UH! Only 10 minutes from the University of Houston and 15 minutes from Downtown Houston. Walking distance to Metro rail, new public library and YMCA. Community garden around the corner. 610 access is 2 min away. Vaulted ceilings, beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen and all appliances!!! Wait it has a garage (something very few house have in this area)!!! Home has never flooded. Great back and front yard.