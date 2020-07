Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning home by Walker Residential. Open concept kitchen, living room and porch on second story with first story bedroom with full bath. You will find the master-bedroom and third spare bedroom on the third floor. Roof top terrace, gorgeous hardwoods, sleek finishes, designer lighting, en-suite bathrooms. All stainless steel appliances in kitchen with washer and dryer included. Come see this magnificent property, it will not last long.